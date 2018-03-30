Portland man, 40, charged with killing partner pleads not guilty

Portland Police Department | BDN Portland Police Department | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 30, 2018 10:14 am

A Portland man accused of shooting the mother of his children pleaded not guilty to a murder charge at an arraignment Friday morning.

Anthony Leng claims his partner came at him with a knife, which is why he shot her.

However, prosecutors aren’t buying that argument and feel he should be charged with murder.

Investigators say the 40-year-old shot Sokha Khuon, 36, five times and in the head and neck.

According to the court affidavit, the couple’s two sons were home at the time and fled after the shots were fired.

According to the court affidavit, the couple had been fighting, and Khuon was angry at Leng for having an affair with a coworker.

The state is arguing that was Leng’s motive.

The Assistant Attorney General is arguing that Leng staged the crime scene to support his claim of self-defense.

Investigators say there was a knife in the victim’s hand and eight other knives scattered around her.

He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail. He hasn’t been allowed to have any contact with witnesses, including his kids.

