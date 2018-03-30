Alleged ‘mass execution’ of animals at Maine farm spurred state action

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • March 30, 2018 2:30 pm

Updated: March 30, 2018 2:36 pm

A Waldo County farmer whose dead pigs were exhumed this week by agents from the Maine Animal Welfare Program had long been on the radar of animal control agents due to complaints of alleged abuse and neglect of his cows, pigs and pet dog, according to an affidavit filed Friday afternoon at Belfast District Court.

But this Tuesday, state officials acted fast when they heard from one of Jerry Ireland’s neighbors, who was crying as she told them that the farmer was “shooting all the animals and burying them” at Ireland Hill Farms in Swanville.

The neighbor told Rae-Ann Demos, a humane agent with the Animal Welfare Program, that it was the second time that Ireland had conducted a “mass execution” of the animals on his property. And the alleged shooting happened just a day before Ireland had agreed to let the agents onto his property to check on the conditions of the animals.

After hearing about the alleged shootings, officials sought and received a warrant to search Ireland’s property. By mid-morning on Wednesday, they had assembled at the farm on Nickerson Road, armed with shovels and a backhoe to see what they could find there. According to the animal seizure identification log on file at court, they dug up five dead Mangalitsa sows, some of which were buried next to a cabin on the property, and some of which were buried in a pasture. They also removed a Mangalitsa pig that was found alive in the barn.

“It is not a crime to humanely euthanize one’s own animals,” Demos wrote in the affidavit. “However, due to the uncooperative behavior Mr. Ireland has exhibited over the last few months by denying access to check on the animals, not returning phone call requests and flat out kicking officers off his property, and after speaking with neighbors who have confirmed the lack of care taking place on the property for days to weeks on end, I feel Mr. Ireland’s decision to execute all his animals just one day prior to my scheduled inspection leads me to believe he is covering up proof these animals may very well have been emaciated due to lack of consistent feeding and care.”

She wrote that she wanted to search warrant to remove any live, dead or unborn animals from the property that “are being or have been deprived” of food, shelter and humanely clean conditions.

Earlier this week, Ireland said that the state’s actions would be proven “frivolous” in court.

