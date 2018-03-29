America East
March 29, 2018
America East

UMaine women’s basketball sharpshooter to transfer

  • Pete Warner | BDN
    Julie Brosseau (10) of the University of Maine defends against Hartford's Jade Young (4) during the America East women's basketball championship game March 9 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The sophomore guard plans to transfer to another school.
  • Eric Gay | AP
    Maine guard Julie Brosseau (10) and Texas guard Ariel Atkins, right, chase the ball during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Brosseau, a sophomore guard, has announced that she plans to transfer to another school. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Updated:

ORONO, Maine — UMaine women’s basketball head coach Amy Vachon has announced that sophomore Julie Brosseau has been granted permission to talk to other schools.

“I had two amazing years spent here at the University of Maine that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Brosseau says. “I had the chance to meet beautiful people and create a family with my teammates that I love so much. I know that those relationships are for a lifetime. My desire is to continue my college career at another University. My decision wasn’t easy, but I had to follow my heart. I truly want the best for the University of Maine program. I know that Coach Vachon and her coaching staff wouldn’t give anything but their best to make it happen. I am so grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for them. Thank you again, Black Bear Nation, and to our awesome fans.”

At this time, Brosseau is unsure of her destination.

“We want to thank Julie for her two years at the University of Maine,” Vachon says. “Julie is a tremendous basketball player, but an even better student and person and we have loved having her at UMaine. We wish her nothing but the best as she pursues a new challenge.”

