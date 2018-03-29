UMaine women’s basketball program signs two players

March 29, 2018 11:40 am

Updated: March 29, 2018 12:41 pm

ORONO, Maine — On the same day that the University of Maine women’s basketball team announced the departure of a veteran player, it also revealed that it has added two players.

Doga Alper of Istanbul, Turkey, and Rongomai Timson of Hamilton, New Zealand, have signed National Letters of Intent to attend UMaine starting in the fall.

Both players signed during the early signing period (Nov. 8-15). The regular signing period for Division I basketball begins April 11.

“We are very excited to welcome Doga and Rongomai to the Black Bear family,” said Vachon. “Both exemplify what we look for in student-athletes. They are great students, love to give back to there community and are excellent basketball players.”

Alper is a 5-foot-11 guard who captained the Florya Doga Anatolian team this season and who has played two seasons with the Turkish national team at the Women’s European Division A Championship.

She averaged 12.2 points in the Turkey Women’s Basketball League (Division B) and played for Fenerbahce S.K. at the U16 and U16 national championships.

Alper’s 14.3 points per game led the U16 national championship tournament during which she also was named the top defensive player.

“Doga is a versatile guard who brings a wealth of international playing experience to UMaine,” Vachon said in a press release. “She is a fabulous shooter who also attacks the basket very strong.”

Vachon added that Alper’s length allows her to defend a variety of positions.

Timson, a 5-8 point guard, spent this season at Life Preparatory Academy in Wichita, Kansas.

She was a Heartland Christian Athletic Association State Championship All-Star this season after leading Life Preparatory to the state title. An ESPN 3-star recruit, Timson previously played for the New Zealand U16 national team.

“Rongomai is a true point guard. She can score from the three, hit the midrange shot, and take it to the basket strong,” Vachon said. “Her best asset may be her ability to deliver the ball to her teammates at the right time. She also will bring a super competitive mindset to our program.”

The participation of all recruits is contingent upon their admittance to UMaine and compliance with NCAA initial eligibility guidelines.