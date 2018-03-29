Friday, March 30, 2018: Gun violence not a mental health problem, sewers unsafe, Bangor ethics clarity

March 29, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: March 29, 2018 8:27 am

Sewers unsafe

A March 21 Bangor Daily News article, “Portland photographer finds mystery, danger in city sewers,” provided interesting insight into Portland’s sewer system. While sewers are important infrastructure, the story neglected to emphasize the dangers of entering a sewer.

Aside from physical dangers, pathogens and bacteria that may be present in wastewater can be transmitted to humans through direct contact with sewage and cause diseases. In fact, the advent of sewers that directed wastes away from public areas has provided for significant advances in public health.

The atmosphere in sewers can be hazardous. Proper air monitoring equipment, capable of testing for carbon monoxide, oxygen, hydrogen sulfide and explosive gas levels, is required when entering confined space. Even seasoned operators have fallen victim to the atmosphere.

Portland has a combined sewer system designed to accommodate unpredictable flows from rain storms, firefighting, hydrant flushing and industrial cycles. Because of this, the sewer system can become full in a matter of minutes, leading to possible engulfment.

The Portland Water District and the city of Portland strive to perform needed tasks in the sewer system without an employee actually entering it. But because there are jobs that require a person, we provide extensive training, all of the needed equipment and safety procedures to ensure our employees go home to their families each night.

Sewer systems are important pieces of infrastructure — we spend most of our time talking about them and have spent significant time in them. The photographer’s photos are amazing, however, he did not have permission to be in the system and therefore put himself and possibly others at risk.

Charlene Poulin

Chief operator wastewater systems

Portland Water District

Nancy Gallinaro

Water resource manager

City of Portland

Portland

Bangor ethics clarity

I wish to address some misconceptions that have occurred regarding the March 27 Bangor Daily News article about the Bangor City Council vote to change the ethics code as it applies to conflicts of interest.

In discussions and hearings leading to a final budget vote, councilors still will be expected to declare conflicts and not take part in the discussion or vote. For example, I am a Bangor Public Library employee. While not a city organization, the library does receive funding from the city. I will declare a conflict and not take part in any discussion or vote regarding the portion of the budget that deals with the library.

I will, however, be able to vote on the final budget once the library vote has happened. This will be true for other councilors who have conflicts with portions of the budget.

The article states: “In the past, the language of the ethics code has required councilors to disclose any personal or financial conflicts of interest, and councilors have been prohibited from deliberating or voting on anything related to that conflict.” Nothing has changed in terms of voting on individual items, but once those items have been voted on, all councilors will vote on the final budget.

It is important that the people of Bangor understand the council took this very seriously, not in a light manner. It was thoroughly discussed before the final vote, and the city solicitor was a part of the discussion as well. I’m happy to talk about this or other city matters further and can be reached at clare.davitt@bangormaine.gov.

Clare Davitt

Bangor city councilor

Bangor

Gun violence not a mental illness problem

I’m extremely concerned with the violence occurring nationally in our schools because of gun violence.

I recognize that this problem cannot be boiled down to any single cause, but the availability of guns is certainly not helping. I believe that we must restrict the availability of guns, at least until a better solution to combat the problem takes place.

Those who typically commit these heinous acts are typically seen, by the public, as mentally ill or disturbed individuals. But I don’t think that is the full issue at hand, and the public’s scrutiny of this group will cause the issue to be overlooked. Statistically, the diagnosed mentally ill are not any more violent than your average citizen. So what then could be the problem?

I think that the group that commits these acts is a group of severely oppressed people who feel as though they don’t have another way to make their situation change. They’re typically the outcasts and loners, the people who don’t have proper social support to help cope, the people who are bullied without remorse daily, the people who haven’t got a lot to lose if their life is ended.

I think a possible solution is an overhaul of the systems within schools that are supposed to be resources to help populations like these, because they obviously aren’t working at the moment.

Evan Yates

Orono

Reject Wiscasset lawsuit

I fully support the Maine Department of Transportation’s Wiscasset downtown improvement project with the Option 2 design for the following reasons.

Safety — Having parking on Main Street is a major safety issue for drivers and pedestrians. Drivers cannot see oncoming traffic or pedestrians when attempting to back out of the on-street parking spaces. Drivers, such as myself, cannot see approaching traffic when entering Main Street from side streets. This is due to the fact the parked vehicles block the driver’s view. Crashes are just waiting to happen.

Accessibility — Currently, our downtown is not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Our downtown roads and sidewalks are in deplorable condition, a major safety issue. Wiscasset does not have the resources for needed repairs. The Option 2 design will address and fix these issues, making downtown accessible and safe for everyone.

As a Wiscasset resident and member of the Project Advisory Committee, I have witnessed Transportation Department management and representatives conduct themselves in a professional and transparent way when working with our select board and residents. The representatives have listened to and addressed concerns from residents and business owners. The department made changes and compromises when appropriate to alleviate concerns and issues.

I continue to support the downtown improvement plan with Option 2. I am looking forward to our improved and safer village.

Let’s stop the town’s wasteful lawsuit against the Transportation Department over this project. I urge my fellow Wiscasset residents to vote “no” on the April 17 referendum.

Lonnie Kennedy-Patterson

Wiscasset