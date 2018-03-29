These kids are alright

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

March 29, 2018 1:13 pm

Updated: March 29, 2018 1:18 pm

Every generation complains about younger people. They are lazy. They are stupid. They are selfish. They eat Tide pods.

This criticism has ramped up as high-school-aged students are speaking up for restrictions on guns. This growing movement, led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and staff were killed on Valentine’s Day, is scolded for being uninformed, entitled and misguided, even fake.

One sanctimonious former senator suggested that the students should spend their time learning CPR rather than protesting gun violence. Never mind that CPR won’t help someone who has been shot in the head or whose internal organs have been ripped apart by a bullet.

The Florida students, and the hundreds of thousands of people who joined them in marches in Washington and around the country, aren’t just unusual because they are speaking out about their right to go to school without fear of being shot. They are a reminder to older Americans that our country is changing. For many that is an uncomfortable reminder. But, like generations before them, they can’t stop change.

These students aren’t just outspoken about gun violence, they are also outspoken — not just in their words, but also in their actions — about racism, gender identity and inaction.

They are the first generation to come of age where school shootings are the norm. But, they are also the first generation to come of age with friends of different races and sexual orientations without those differences defining who they are.

“We adults … have been so busy lampooning their beliefs, that we missed the point where they just went ahead and actually included everyone into their generational tribe — regardless of their race, gender-identity, sexuality, religion, or class,” Michael Tallon, a 51-year-old white man. wrote in a widely shared essay posted on Medium.

“Their tribe is different than mine or yours,” he added. “For now, they’re young, but for all the rest of their time on this planet, they will be multiracial, non-binary, non-dogmatic, digitally native, omnivorously curious, and significantly bigger than either the surviving Boomers or the aging Gen-Xers.”

Of course, they are young and have much yet to learn. But, as they play a growing role in American politics, and life in general, they are off to a good start.

They smoke less, they have less sex, they fight less than their parents’ generation. Those who were born in 1972 and were in high school in the early 1990s, the first group for which the federal government gathered data on “risky” behaviors, were twice as likely to smoke as high school students in 2015, according to analysis by Vox. The teen birth rate has dropped by 63 percent and the percentage of teens who have had sex before they are 13 has dropped 62 percent.

Today’s teens are less likely to binge drink or to have tried drugs (marijuana is an exception) and they are less likely to have carried a gun.

“I think the reason we are so surprised by these kids is that we’ve spent so many years telling ourselves that they were ‘snowflakes’ who were going to get blown away by the real world, that we missed the coming storm,” Tallon wrote.

Previous generations have made the same mistake. Yet, America, often slowly and unevenly, has become more tolerant, more diverse and stronger. These kids will continue the trend.

Follow BDN Editorial & Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions on the issues of the day in Maine.