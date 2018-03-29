Town OKs demolition of ‘not salvageable’ 19th century home

Google Streetview | BDN Google Streetview | BDN

By Alex LaCasse, Portsmouth Herald • March 29, 2018 11:54 am

KITTERY, Maine — The Board of Appeals unanimously approved an application to tear down the existing four-unit dwelling at 12 Bridge St. and replace it with an expanded four-unit building during its meeting Tuesday night.

Applicant Jeremy Reynolds of J and J Development proposed demolishing the late 1800s building, which he said was, “not salvageable.” The new building, as proposed, would increase the size of the building approximately 1,000 square feet from its current size of 1,740 square feet and be constructed to meet the zone’s current setback requirements.

“It is currently non-conforming because it does not meet current setbacks with the town,” Reynolds said on Tuesday. “Each unit will have a one-car garage and the parking for each unit will have an additional spot directly in front of each garage and with the rest of the lot will try to save as much green space as possible.”

As a condition of approval, Reynolds will be required to install a sprinkler system and landscaping and stormwater and erosion control plans that meet the code enforcement officer’s requirements. The current building does not have a sprinkler system.

Code enforcement officer Robert Marchi said, beyond the setback requirements, the building was non-conforming because of its use as a multi-unit dwelling, which would not be allowed under current zoning ordinance because they require 20,000 square foot per residential unit if it were to be proposed as a new application.

“It’s existing so he could, without coming to the board, actually rebuild it in-kind, in-place where it is now and when he looked at that option he came up with this option, it makes it less non-conforming, in terms of setbacks,” Marchi said Tuesday. “It probably makes a much better situation, so code has no issues with this (application).”

Board member Barry Fitzpatrick said when he moved back to Kittery he looked at an apartment in the existing building and opted not to rent a unit because of the condition it was in.

“Bravo for replacing it with something contemporary and I think it would be a great benefit to the neighborhood,” he said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Marchi said Kittery has not seen an increase in the number of applications for razing properties beyond a couple in the last few years in shoreland overlay zones, which are considered by the Planning Board and not the Board of Appeals.

Marchi said of the rebuilding projects proposed in shoreland zones, rising sea-level has not been a consideration by applicants.

“For the most part, people try to build away from FEMA flood-zone areas and they need to meet certain federal requirements to do so,” he said. “We haven’t seen anyone come into Town Hall who has taken into account rising sea level.”

