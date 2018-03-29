Nation
March 29, 2018
Nation

Adnan Syed of ‘Serial’ will get a new trial, Maryland court affirms

Karl Merton Ferron | TNS
Officials escort "Serial" podcast subject Adnan Syed from the courthouse on Feb. 3, 2016, following the completion of the first day of hearings for a retrial in Baltimore. Maryland's second-highest court has upheld a judge's ruling overturning the murder conviction of Syed. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Sonia Rao, The Washington Post

Adnan Syed, known to many as a subject of the popular podcast “Serial,” has been granted a new trial 18 years after he was convicted of killing his girlfriend and sentenced to a life in prison.

Syed received the initial sentence in 2000 for the murder of his Woodlawn High School classmate Hae Min Lee, whose body was found in nearby Leakin Park. A Baltimore Circuit Court vacated that conviction in 2016, citing the “ineffective assistance” of Syed’s former attorney. On Thursday, the Maryland Court of Appeals upheld the ruling granting him a new trial.

“Serial” devoted its first season to the crime and the conviction, as host Sarah Koenig and her producers interviewed a number of Syed’s friends and family members, sparking a national debate over whether he was innocent or guilty.

 

Comments

