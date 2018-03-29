Bangor
Two found dead after overnight vehicle fire in downtown Bangor

Callie Ferguson | BDN
Two people were found dead Wednesday night after a truck fire on Washington Street in downtown Bangor.
By Sarah Walker Caron, BDN Senior Editor
Updated:

Police are investigating a truck fire that appears to have killed two people in downtown Bangor late Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 63 Washington St., which is the address of Dunnett Appliance & Mattress.

The Bangor Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire there just before 10 p.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. Although the fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters found two people dead inside.

Investigators and crime scene technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are assisting the Maine fire marshal’s office in their investigation of the fire.

Early Thursday morning, members from both agencies were examining the white, unmarked delivery truck, which sat at the edge of the strip mall parking lot below the Penobscot Bridge overpass with a burned, open gash in its side.

Police are still working to identify the individuals.

BDN writer Callie Ferguson contributed to this report.

