Two found dead after overnight vehicle fire in downtown Bangor

Callie Ferguson | BDN

By Sarah Walker Caron , BDN Senior Editor • March 29, 2018 6:39 am

Updated: March 29, 2018 8:50 am

Police are investigating a truck fire that appears to have killed two people in downtown Bangor late Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 63 Washington St., which is the address of Dunnett Appliance & Mattress.

The Bangor Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire there just before 10 p.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. Although the fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters found two people dead inside.

Bangor Police Mobile investigation unit arrives at the scene of a late night vehicle truck fire on Washington that appears to have killed two. Fire Marshals are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/xjgLHHq739 — Callie Ferguson (@calliecferguson) March 29, 2018

Investigators and crime scene technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are assisting the Maine fire marshal’s office in their investigation of the fire.

Early Thursday morning, members from both agencies were examining the white, unmarked delivery truck, which sat at the edge of the strip mall parking lot below the Penobscot Bridge overpass with a burned, open gash in its side.

Police are still working to identify the individuals.

BDN writer Callie Ferguson contributed to this report.

