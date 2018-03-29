Owners of Camden, Portland inns file for bankruptcy

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • March 29, 2018 11:35 am

Updated: March 29, 2018 12:24 pm

The owners of two inns in Portland and Camden filed for bankruptcy Wednesday.

The Portland-based Danforth Inn and the Camden-based Camden Harbour Inn ― and their respective restaurants ― were both scheduled to go up for auction Thursday, but those auctions were canceled yesterday when the owners filed for bankruptcy.

Last month, Raymond Brunyanszki said he and his business partner, Oscar Verest, intended to file for bankruptcy after learning that their properties were slated for auction.

Brunyanszki claims that the current situation is the result of an “ongoing disagreement” between the limited liability corporations that operate the inns and Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, which holds the mortgage for both properties.

Breda LLC operates the Camden Harbour Inn and Natalie’s restaurant. Tempo Dulu LLC operates the Danforth Inn and Tempo Dulu restaurant.

However, an attorney representing Bar Harbor Bank and Trust said the bank has abided by its agreement with the two LLCs, and that their financial troubles date back to December 2016.

The bankruptcy filings for both LLCs did not disclose the exact amount owed to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust. The assets and liabilities of the LLCs are both listed within the $1 million to $10 million range.

Breda LLC owes about $8,000 in property taxes to the town of Camden. Tempo Dulu LLC owes about $4,500 in property taxes to the city of Portland, according to a list of the 20 largest unsecured claims for each LLC.

Brunyanszki and Verest bought the Camden property in 2007 for about $2.8 million. In 2013-2014, the owners pumped another $1 million into the Camden Harbour Inn for renovations. Their banking relationship with Bar Harbor Bank and Trust began at about that time.

The Camden Harbour Inn, a 20-room high-end inn on Bayview Street, has been operating since the late 1800s. In 2014, Brunyanszki and Verest bought the nine-room Danforth Inn in Portland’s West End.

