Bartlett leaves Belfast football post after nine seasons

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • March 28, 2018 1:00 am

Belfast Area High School will have a new football coach next fall with the recent resignation of Chris Bartlett after nine years of leading the Lions.

Bartlett indicated family considerations and the need to take a break from the sport as reasons for his decision.

Bartlett, who played his high school football at Hampden Academy, has coached football for the last 23 years. That includes five seasons as an assistant at Belfast before being hired in 2009 to replace longtime coach Butch Richards in the varsity post.

The Lions went 33-48 under Bartlett with trips to the regional semifinals in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Belfast finished 0-8 last fall.

Belfast athletic administrator Terry Kenniston said Tuesday a replacement for Bartlett has not yet been hired.

Hunter to coach Caribou baseball

The Caribou baseball program is under new but familiar leadership.

Local attorney Scott Hunter, who coached the Vikings’ junior varsity baseball squad last spring and has been the varsity soccer coach since 2011, has been named head baseball coach, according to the Aroostook Republican & News.

Hunter, who also coached Little League baseball in Caribou for nine years, replaces Dan Umphrey in the varsity job, though Umphrey will stay on as an assistant coach.

Umphrey coached the Vikings to a 2-14 record last spring after replacing Jimmie Thibodeau, who had guided Caribou to the Eastern Maine Class B championship in 2014 — the school’s only regional title in the sport.

The Vikings last qualified for postseason play in 2015.

Hunter is a 1983 graduate of Caribou High School where he played soccer, basketball and baseball before going on to play soccer and basketball at Colby College in Waterville.

His father, Dwight, was Caribou High School’s athletic director for 36 years before retiring in 2001.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.