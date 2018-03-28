Colby men’s hockey team ranked sixth in nation to end Division III season

Dustin Satloff | BDN Dustin Satloff | BDN

March 28, 2018 6:57 pm

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Colby College men’s hockey team finished the 2017-18 season as the sixth-ranked team in the United States College Online Division III Poll.

The Mules were receiving votes in the last poll three weeks ago, but their NCAA Division III tournament run to the Frozen Four put them solidly in the top 15. Colby finished behind fifth-place Geneseo, a team which the Mules beat 2-1 in a road game in an NCAA quarterfinal.

The Mules finished the season at 17-11-2 and won the program’s first New England Small College Athletic Conference title. Colby then beat University of New England in an NCAA opening-round game before knocking off Geneseo.

Colby’s season ended this past Friday in a tough 4-3 national semifinal loss to eventual national champion.

UNE has 3 All-Americans

Blady Fleurent of Biddeford is among three players from the University of New England who have been recognized as CCM Hockey/American Hockey Coaches Association All-Americans.

Fleurent was named to the All-America East first team, while teammates Ryan Burr and Ryan Bloom third-team selections.

Fleurent earns his second straight AHCA All-America first-team honor after leading the nation in points per game (1.89) and finishing second in assists per game (1.3). The first-team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference pick scored 16 goals and handed out 35 assists.

Bloom was one of the top scorers in DIII this year ranking seventh nationally in points per game (1.62). He scored a league-best 19 goals this season and racked up 28 assists. His goal total ranked him tied for first in the conference. He was named to the All-CCC first team for his efforts.

Burr was an All-CCC first-eam choice, playing in all 29 of the Nor’easters’ contests. He scored five goals and dished out 21 helpers.

Husson field hockey honored

The Husson University field hockey team has earned the 2017 ZAG Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Team Award for the seventh straight season.

The honor recognizes those institutions that achieved a minimum team grade point average of 3.0 during the first semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Fritts scores 100th goal

Colby College’s Sasha Fritts made it two 100-goal career scorers in two days after scoring her 100th in a 16-8 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over Union College on Tuesday in Florida.

Fritts is the 15th player in program history to reach 100 goals and has 104 after scoring seven times and dishing out an assist. Colby teammate and fellow senior Kendall Smith reached 100 career goals in Sunday’s win at Wellesley College.

