Former Oxford County sheriff accused of sexual assault

The Associated Press • March 28, 2018 2:04 pm

PARIS, Maine — A former sheriff in Maine who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations is now accused of sexual assault.

The Sun Journal reports that a pending lawsuit notice against former Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant by a man from Jay contends sexual abuse and harassment began in 1999 and continued through this year. The man also sent the notices to 17 other individuals and agencies.

The Associated Press couldn’t find a number for Gallant.

Gallant resigned in December after county commissioners concluded he sent a photograph to a female employee of another law enforcement agency showing his exposed genitals.

The commissioners said Gallant sent text messages to a subordinate officer and his female companion that contained indecent photographs of himself and solicited sex acts and nude pictures.

