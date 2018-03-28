Windham man, 36, charged with OUI, endangering child

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 28, 2018 7:51 am

A Windham man faces charges in connection with a crash Tuesday evening, when his car went off the road and snapped a utility pole.

It happened a little after 5 p.m. on Falmouth Road near the intersection with Nash Road.

Deputies on the scene said the driver, Nathan Hammon, 36, of Windham, was intoxicated and had a young child in the car.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office charged Hammon with OUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested on the scene.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.