Windham man, 36, charged with OUI, endangering child

A Windham man faces charges in connection with a crash Tuesday evening, when his car went off the road and snapped a utility pole.
It happened a little after 5 p.m. on Falmouth Road near the intersection with Nash Road.
Deputies on the scene said the driver, Nathan Hammon, 36, of Windham, was intoxicated and had a young child in the car.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office charged Hammon with OUI and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arrested on the scene.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments