March 28, 2018
Windham man, 36, charged with OUI, endangering child

WGME | BDN
A Windham man faces charges in connection with a crash Tuesday evening.
By CBS 13

It happened a little after 5 p.m. on Falmouth Road near the intersection with Nash Road.

Deputies on the scene said the driver, Nathan Hammon, 36, of Windham, was intoxicated and had a young child in the car.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office charged Hammon with OUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested on the scene.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Comments

