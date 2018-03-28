Portland
March 28, 2018
Portland

Police: Attempted armed robbery at South Portland Aroma Joe’s

WGME | BDN
South Portland police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Aroma Joe's on Western Avenue.
By CBS 13

South Portland police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Aroma Joe’s on Western Avenue.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a white man dressed in dark clothing walked up to the Aroma Joe’s drive-thru, showed a gun, and demanded cash.

The female clerk inside did not open the window. Instead, she got to a safe spot inside the coffee shop and called police.

Officers said her quick thinking allowed them to respond quickly.

This is the eighth armed robbery in Greater Portland in the past eight days, and South Portland police said they believe this robbery was committed by the same suspect.

South Portland Police said the suspect did not get away with any money, and no one was injured.

The other robberies have occurred in Portland, Westbrook, Falmouth and Cumberland.

The string of robberies started Tuesday, March 20.

The suspect description and method of approach match for all eight robberies.

Police in all five areas are working together to catch the suspect.

Anyone with information related to these robberies is urged to call police.

Comments

