Portland
March 28, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Elvers | Second Amendment | 'Sanctuary Laws'
Portland

Major development in Maine’s largest city appears dead

David Harry | The Forecaster
David Harry | The Forecaster
A purchase and sales agreement between the the city of Portland and Federated Cos. was to lead to groundbreaking for the “Midtown” project on Somerset Street.
The Associated Press

A development project touted as a chance to overhaul a neighborhood in Maine’s largest city appears dead after losing approvals.

The “Midtown” project included a pledge to turn former scrap yards into hundreds of housing units in the Bayside section of Portland. The Portland Press Herald reports the project’s developer, Federated Companies, missed a deadline on Saturday.

The project could be headed for a court battle to determine who is responsible for millions of dollars invested in it. The project was delayed for years because of lawsuits and opposition from local groups. It was then scaled back and got approval from the city three years ago.

Federated Companies said in a written statement Friday that it plans to sue the city for breach of contract. City officials deny responsibility.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like