Man indicted in crash that killed Etna woman

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office | BDN Penobscot County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 28, 2018 2:50 pm

Updated: March 28, 2018 2:51 pm

An Etna man was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on multiple charges in connection with an August crash that killed a 73-year-old woman.

Richard Lupo II, 32, was charged with one count each of manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants and driving to endanger.

An arraignment date has not been set. Lupo is next due in court in May, according to the court clerk’s office.

Lupo’s attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Debra Calderwood of Etna died instantly at about 3:13 p.m. on Aug. 4 when the car allegedly driven by Lupo struck her vehicle head on along Route 2 in Etna. Lupo was driving west in the eastbound lane at more than 30 miles over the speed limit, according to a court affidavit.

A blood test performed at Eastern Maine Medical Center, where Lupo was taken after the wreck, showed that Lupo had cocaine, methadone, other opiates and the tranquilizer benzodiazepine in his blood, the affidavit said.

Lupo’s 2009 Dodge Caliber was traveling at 81 mph 5 seconds before hitting Calderwood’s 2009 Honda Fit, data from his airbag allegedly showed. The speed limit on that section of Route 2 is 50 mph.

Lupo was arrested in January. He remained Wednesday in the custody of the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $50,000 cash bail.

If convicted, Lupo faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the manslaughter charge alone.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.