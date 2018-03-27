College scores; golf results

Updated:
Results
Wednesday’s Postponements
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Saint Joseph’s at Husson (2), Thurs., 3:30 p.m. (9-inn. game)
Tuesday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Endicott 12, Bates 4
Keuka 7, Thomas 3
SOFTBALL
D’Youville 5, Thomas 0
Thomas 11, Kalamazoo 10
Monday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Colby 7, Thomas 2
Union 8, Thomas 0
Golf
LOCAL
At Traditions GC, Holden
Women’s Indoor League — 1. Dawn Seavey, Betty Jamison, Gwen Archambault, +3; 2. Brenda Crosby, Jean Young, Dianne Swandal,, +8; 3. Irene Woodford, Jane Levie, Stevie Lord, +9; 4. Tina Clark, Julie Oreskovich, Lorretta Robichaud, Anne Pooler, +11.
