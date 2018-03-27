Rick Scott sets ‘big announcement’ date amid expectations he will run for Senate

Mark Wallheiser | AP Mark Wallheiser | AP

Sean Sullivan, Washington Post • March 27, 2018 8:31 am

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has scheduled a “big announcement” for April 9 that those close to Republican expect will be the launch of his campaign for U.S. Senate.

“Join me the morning of April 9th on Facebook Live, as I make a big announcement,” Scott wrote on Twitter Monday. He also announced that Jackie Schutz Zeckman had resigned as his chief of staff and that Brad Piepenbrink would take over.

The moves came as Republicans close to the governor predicted that he would launch a Senate campaign. For months, prominent Republicans have speculated that he will make a bid.

“I hope that he runs, and I expect that he will run,” Brian Ballard, a Republican fundraiser and close Scott ally, said.

Two Republicans close to Scott speaking on the condition of anonymity expressed near full confidence that he would announce a challenge against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson on April 9.

Joanna Burgos, a Scott adviser, said she had nothing to add to the governor’s tweet. “Stay tuned,” she said.

A Scott candidacy could have a dramatic impact on the battle for the Senate majority. It would give Republicans their consensus top recruit in a battleground race and could force Democrats to devote resources to the contest that would otherwise go to other contests.

President Donald Trump and other top Republicans have urged Scott to run. He been putting in a lot of face time with prominent GOP donors in recent months.

While Scott is wealthy and could infuse his campaign with his own money, he is also expected to rely on contributions from patrons from across the country.

Republicans are defending a 51-49 Senate majority in the midterms.

