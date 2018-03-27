Police: Man who plunged from deck of Rockland pub may have jumped

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • March 27, 2018 4:12 pm

Police believe the Old Town man injured after falling from the deck of a Rockland pub early Sunday morning may have jumped.

The 31-year-old man is recovering from his injuries, according to a release from Rockland police detective Alex Gaylor.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, the man dropped from the 17-foot-high back deck of the Time Out Pub onto pavement.

Based on witness accounts, police believe the man intentionally jumped from the deck, according to Gaylor. At this time, police do not believe that the man jumped with the intention of harming himself.

No charges are expected and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

In 2015, a Rockland man died from his injuries after falling from the same deck. Mark Boynton, 25, was trying to sit on the railing of the deck when he fell backward and struck his head.

