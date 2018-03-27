After breakup, Maine man drives to police station, gets arrested

Bath Police Department | BDN Bath Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • March 27, 2018 11:28 am

BATH, Maine — A West Bath man, distraught after his girlfriend broke up with him, was arrested Saturday night in the parking lot of the police department after he drove there allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Cameron P. Guth, 21, also was charged with operating after license suspension at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Guth drove his truck into the police station parking lot on Water Street, following his girlfriend, an 18-year-old Phippsburg woman, according to Bath police Lt. Robert Savary.

There, they had a “face-to-face argument,” and police received a 911 call about the altercation.

When police interviewed Guth, they suspected him to be under the influence, Savary said. He was arrested and released on $500 unsecured bail.

As police further reviewed videotape of the parking lot incident, they saw what appeared to be Guth shove the woman and on Monday night arrested him on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Guth was released on $1,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on May 8.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.