Earthquake shakes Maine-Canada border

The Associated Press • March 27, 2018 1:10 pm

CALAIS, Maine — Officials say a small earthquake was recorded along the border of Maine and Canada.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early Tuesday about 20 miles north of Calais. WMTW-TV reports the earthquake is the latest in a spate of earthquakes recorded across Maine since the beginning of the year.

The U.S. Geological Survey says earthquakes recorded below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and felt by very few people, usually.

