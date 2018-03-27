Watch this Penobscot Theatre actress transform with intense stage makeup

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • March 27, 2018 5:09 pm

Penobscot Theatre Company’s production of “Ugly Lies The Bone,” a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino about a severely injured Afghan War veteran suffering from PTSD, makes use of a lot of cutting edge technology. The virtual reality game lead character Jess uses during her physical therapy was created for the production by Bangor-based game designer Chuck Carter, as was the often haunting sound design by Katie Guzzi.

The show also makes use of some heavy-duty prosthetic makeup. Lead actress Rachel Burttram brings to life the inner trauma that Jess bears, but on the outside, PTC costume designer Kevin Koski created the burn scars that cover more than half of her body.

Koski built a latex prosthesis that, before each show, is carefully applied to Burttram’s body, transforming her into Jess over the course of one painstaking hour.

PTC marketing director Magnus Stark shot a time-lapse video, showcasing the exacting work it takes to get Burttram into character.

“Ugly Lies The Bone” runs for one more week at the Bangor Opera House, with performances set for 7 p.m. March 28 and 29, 8 p.m. March 30 and 31, and 3 p.m. April 1. For tickets, call 942-3333.

