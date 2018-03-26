Presque Isle teen wins Elks New England foul shooting contest

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

March 26, 2018 1:42 pm

WESTBROOK, Maine — Faith Sjoberg, an eighth-grade student at Presque Isle Middle School, won the Elks Hoop Shoot New England Regional foul shooting competition held Saturday at Westbrook High School.

Sjoberg was successful in 24 of her 25 attempts to win not only the 12- and 13-year-old division, but also the Walter Kettelle Memorial Trophy for achieving the highest score among girls. She is the 13-year-old daughter of Kevin and Susan Sjoberg of Presque Isle.

Blayne Tardif was the runner-up in the ages 8-9 division. She went 19-for-25 to finish in a tie for first, but fell short in the five-shot playoff against a competitor from Vermont. The 8-year-old, a third-grader at Mapleton Elementary School, is the daughter of Rob and Jaime Tardif of Mapleton.

Both Sjoberg and Tardif represented Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954.

Sjoberg qualified for the Hoop Shoot National Finals on April 21 in Chicago. This is the third consecutive year that she has made it to the nationals. She finished fifth in the 10-11 age division in 2016 and took third in the 12-13 category last year.

Other Maine shooters competing at the New Englands were Alison Griffeth, representing Skowhegan-Madison Lodge 2531 in the 10-11 girls competition; Chase Ross, representing Farmington Lodge 2430, 8-9 boys; Harry Louis, representing Skowhegan-Madison Lodge 2531, 10-11 boys; and Wyatt Folsom, representing the Augusta Lodge 954, 12-13 boys.

