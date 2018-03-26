Youth Sports
March 26, 2018
Youth Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | Mike Thibodeau | March Madness | Flat Earth
Youth Sports

Presque Isle teen wins Elks New England foul shooting contest

Contributed photo | BDN
Contributed photo | BDN
Michael Zellen, past grand exalted ruler (national president) of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and current Maine Elks sponsor, presented Faith Sjoberg with the Walter Kettelle Memorial Trophy for achieving the highest score at the Elks Hoop Shoot New England Regionals held Saturday, March 24, at Westbrook. Sjoberg, a Presque Isle Middle School eighth-grader representing Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954, made 24 of 25 foul shots to win the 12-13 year-old age division. She qualified for the Elks National Hoop Shoot finals, to be held in Chicago on April 21.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Faith Sjoberg, an eighth-grade student at Presque Isle Middle School, won the Elks Hoop Shoot New England Regional foul shooting competition held Saturday at Westbrook High School.

Sjoberg was successful in 24 of her 25 attempts to win not only the 12- and 13-year-old division, but also the Walter Kettelle Memorial Trophy for achieving the highest score among girls. She is the 13-year-old daughter of Kevin and Susan Sjoberg of Presque Isle.

Blayne Tardif was the runner-up in the ages 8-9 division. She went 19-for-25 to finish in a tie for first, but fell short in the five-shot playoff against a competitor from Vermont. The 8-year-old, a third-grader at Mapleton Elementary School, is the daughter of Rob and Jaime Tardif of Mapleton.

Both Sjoberg and Tardif represented Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954.

Sjoberg qualified for the Hoop Shoot National Finals on April 21 in Chicago. This is the third consecutive year that she has made it to the nationals. She finished fifth in the 10-11 age division in 2016 and took third in the 12-13 category last year.

Other Maine shooters competing at the New Englands were Alison Griffeth, representing Skowhegan-Madison Lodge 2531 in the 10-11 girls competition; Chase Ross, representing Farmington Lodge 2430, 8-9 boys; Harry Louis, representing Skowhegan-Madison Lodge 2531, 10-11 boys; and Wyatt Folsom, representing the Augusta Lodge 954, 12-13 boys.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like