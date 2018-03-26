Sugarloaf offering weekend ‘cat skiing’ on Burnt Mountain

Tim Cutler/Sugarloaf | BDN Tim Cutler/Sugarloaf | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • March 26, 2018 2:21 pm

Updated: March 26, 2018 2:28 pm

When Sugarloaf began opening up terrain on adjacent Burnt Mountain back in 2011, those interesting in skiing or snowboarding in those glades had to earn those tracks: There was no lift service, and access was via a hiking or “skin” path to the summit.

Last week, the resort changed that formula, as it began offering skiers a first-class ride to that terrain in a snow-grooming machine, or “snow cat.”

Sugarloaf officials heralded the opening of what’s called Burnt Mountain Cat Skiing on Friday after 50 inches of snow fell in successive March storms. That snowfall allowed Burnt Mountain to open for the first time all season, according to a Sugarloaf press release. Officials from the resort say this is Maine’s first cat skiing operation, and one of only a handful east of the Rockies.

The resort plans to offer cat skiing opportunities Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. as long as conditions remain favorable. Prices range from $20 to $30 per seat, depending on time of day. Each snow cat carries 10 passengers who ride 1.5 miles — gaining 1,400 vertical feet in the process — en route to Burnt Mountain.

Burnt Mountain Cat Skiing is for experts who are comfortable skiing around trees in glades. To make reservations, click here.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.