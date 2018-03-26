Maine police looking for suspect who stole booze, slipped and fell while trying to flee

Eliot Police Department | BDN Eliot Police Department | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 26, 2018 12:07 pm

The Eliot Police Department is asking the public for information about a suspect who stole alcohol from a convenience store last week.

Police say a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and pink gloves waited for the clerk at the Eliot Irving/Circle K to go to the rear of the store last Tuesday around 2:20 a.m.

Once the clerk was not visible, the suspect entered, covered his face and stole several bottles of alcohol, according to police.

Police say the suspect dropped a bottle on the floor and slipped while attempting to flee.

Anyone with information about this “slipping suspect” is urged to contact Officer Bill Kelloway at the Eliot Police Department at (207) 439-1179.

