March 26, 2018
Mass. man hospitalized after getting clothes, arm caught in escalator

Julio Cortez | AP
Travelers ride an escalator while others wait at the baggage claim area at Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport in this AP file photo. A man in Malden, Massachusetts, was hospitalized after his clothes and arm got caught in an escalator.
The Associated Press

MALDEN, Massachusetts — Officials say a man was seriously injured on an escalator at a Massachusetts transit station.

The Malden Fire Department says the man was riding an escalator at the Malden Center around 8 p.m. Saturday when his clothing and arm became stuck.

First responders were called to the scene, and officials say the man was conscious as he was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesman tells The Boston Globe he is unsure why the man fell.

An investigation is ongoing.

