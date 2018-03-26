New England
March 26, 2018
Bulger victim’s widow calls sale of prison ID card ‘creepy’

U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File | BDN
This file June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger, convicted in Boston federal court in August 2013 of multiple murders and other crimes. Lelands Auctions said that Bulger's prison identification card sold at auction on Friday, March 23, 2018, for more than $11,000.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The prison identification card of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has sold at auction for more than $11,000, drawing condemnation from the widow of one of his victims and a victim’s rights advocate.

Lelands.com says the badge was sold last week to an anonymous private collector.

Mary Callahan’s husband, John, was killed on Bulger’s orders in 1982. She told the Boston Herald the sale was “creepy.” The 78-year-old widow says she’s trying to get by on a fixed income and could use that kind of money.

Andy Kahan said the sale of so-called “murderabilia” is a burgeoning business. He called it “revolting and disgusting” that items that belonged to people convicted of killing someone can be sold through a third party for profit.

