Rare historic airplane restored in Maine over 10 years

The Associated Press • March 26, 2018 10:07 am

AUBURN, Maine — A rare Lockheed Super Constellation Starliner that’s being restored in Auburn, Maine, is ready to be shipped to Germany for final work and reassembly.

A division of Lufthansa, the German airline, said it plans to dismantle and transport the “Super Star” after a 10-year restoration project.

The Sun Journal reported that there’s no firm departure date.

Bettyann Sheats, chairwoman of the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport board, said the announcement came as something of a surprise. Many thought the plane would be returned to air-worthy condition and then flown to Germany.

Starliners are the last in the line of Lockheed Constellations, first designed for Trans World Airlines. The plane, which has been in Maine since 1987, was purchased for renovation in 2007. It will become part of Lufthansa’s collection of historic aircraft.

