Presque Isle police arrest couple, say they made false 911 call to avoid capture

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • March 26, 2018 3:39 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A husband and wife wanted on warrants in other parts of the state were arrested Friday, after police say the couple led them on a brief chase and made a fake emergency call, apparently in effort to avoid being captured.

Presque Isle police arrested Anthony and Alyssa Cappuccio Friday, March 23, on the active warrants.

Anthony Cappuccio, 29, was wanted for failure to appear for sentencing in Kennebec County on three separate drug trafficking convictions and Alyssa, 23, was wanted on a charge of operating after suspension, according to a press release.

The Presque Isle Police Department received a tip about that the pair was living at a Presque Isle residence.

When police officers arrived at the home, the Cappuccio’s fled out the back door, followed by several police officers and a police dog, according to the press release.

At about the same time, the Presque Isle police dispatch received a 911 call from a man saying he was being threatened by “five men with guns” at a completely different location in Presque Isle.

The dispatch center determined that the call was coming from the same area where police were pursuing the Cappuccios, the release indicated.

When police caught up with and arrested Anthony Cappuccio, the phone number the suspect provided as his contact information, was the same number from which the 911 call had originated.

In addition to the original charges for which the two are wanted in central Maine, Presque Isle police also charged the two with misuse of the 911 system, making a false report and failing to submit to arrest.

