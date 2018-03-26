Company expected to bring 150 jobs to Richmond, Gardiner with new facilities

Terry Ross | Creative Commons 2.0 Terry Ross | Creative Commons 2.0

The Associated Press • March 26, 2018 3:22 pm

GARDINER, Maine — A Maine asphalt company says it could bring up to 150 workers to new locations in Gardiner and Richmond.

The Gardiner City Council on Wednesday ratified a purchase and sale agreement with Auburn Asphalt, part of All States Asphalt, for two local lots. The Kennebec Journal reports the company also closed on a Richmond property last month.

Ron Simbari, a construction manager for the company, says the lease is up at Auburn Asphalt’s construction division in Windham and the company is planning on centralizing construction in Richmond.

Officials from both Gardiner and Richmond are anticipating an economic bump from the move, as additional employees will be working from the new locations.

Featured photo by Terry Ross used through Creative Commons 2.0 license.