March 26, 2018
High school, college scores; middle school wrestling results


Updated:

High school, college scores; middle school wrestling results|

Results

Sunday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bates 4, UMass Dartmouth 3

Southern Maine 5, Nichols 2

SOFTBALL

Husson 6-9, Southern Maine CC 2-0 (exhib.)

Thomas 6, Loras 3

Thomas 5, Mount Mary 2

Saturday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Hartford 1-1, Maine 0-6

MEN’S LACROSSE

Castleton 15, Southern Maine 7

Connecticut College 11, Colby 10

Williams 17, Bates 8

Thomas 19, Green Mountain 4

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bates 11, Williams 10

Colby 17, Wellesley 0

Saint Joseph’s 19, Albertus Magnus 3

SOFTBALL

Husson 8-5, Newbury 0-3

Thomas 7, Union 3

Wisconsin-Superior 6, Thomas 2

MEN’S TENNIS

Mary Washington 5, Bates 4

Friday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Maine 3

SOFTBALL

Middlebury 9, Thomas 5

Thomas 4, Buffalo State 3

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bridgewater State 10, U-New England 9

Colby 15, Conn. College 3

MEN’S TENNIS

Johns Hopkins 5, Bates 4

UM-Fort Kent 5, Lyndon State 4

Thursday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bowdoin 10-10, Keuka 2-1

Lawrence 12-5, Thomas 4-7

MEN’S LACROSSE

St. Joseph’s 10, Southern Maine 6

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bates 13, Roger Williams 5

Thursday’s Postponements

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Southern Maine at MIT, April 29, noon (2), at Gorham

Saturday’s Postponements

BASEBALL

Norwich at Husson (2), no date

Saturday’s Cancellation

SOFTBALL

Maine at Boston University

Sunday’s Cancellations

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Maine at Boston University (2)

Wrestling

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Pine Tree Wrestling League

East Regional
At Bucksport

1. Bucksport Middle School 166, 2. (tie) Mattanawcook Junior High School 141.5, 2. Troy Howard Middle School 141.5, 4. Oceanside Middle School 120, 5. Camden Rockport Middle School 98.5, 6 Medomak Middle School 92.5, 7. Bangor Area Wrestling 79, 8. Nokomis Middle Schools 74, 9. Ellsworth Middle School 38, 10. Winslow Middle School 31, 11 Erskine Wrestling Club 30.5, 12. Independent Dedham Middle School 20, 13. Mt. View Middle School 19, (tie) 14. Independent Beach Hill, 14. Independent Searsport Middle School

Championship results

75: Cole Albert, MJHS M-Dec Julian Henderson, CRMS, 8-0; 81: Maddy Ripley, OCN Dec Ethan Milliken, NOK, 8-4; 87: Gavin Ripley, OCN Dec Micheal Rollins, CRMS, 4-2; 93: Brody Smith, MJHS Fall Sam Charles, BGR, 0:41; 99: Jackson Sutherland, MJHS T-Fall Kaden Bonin, THMS, 17-0; 105: Deegan Tidswell, MJHS Fall Hale Morris, OCN, 1:02; 111: Seth Spear, OCN Dec Joah Thompson, CRMS, 4-1; 117: Damien Gilley, WNSW Dec Kaleb Nightengale, BUCKS, 7-2; 123: Brady Carter, MED Dec Timber Parlin, ERSK, 9-7; 130: Gabe Kelly, THMS Fall Tyler Hallett, BUCKS, 0:46; 137: Isaac Hainer, MJHS Fall Jonah Lovejoy, THMS, 2:15; 145: Cameron Rich, BUCKS Dec Levi Woods, THMS, 5-1; 155: Henry Pharris, CRMS Fall Frankie Martin, THMS, 3:09; 170: Levi Ward, MED T-Fall Grayson Fernald, BUCKS, 16-1; 195: Jaxon Gross, BUCKS Fall Keleb Blackwell, OCN, 2:43; 240: Jacob Coghill, BUCKS M-Dec Xander Doty, BGR, 9-0


Consolation results

75: Conner Fournier, THMS Fall Brody Simons, BGR, 0:59; 81: Luke Horne, ELLS Fall Owen Harper, MJHS, 0:41; 87: Gavynn Young, THMS Fall Jacob Cote, NOK, 2:58; 93: Connor Fitch, BUCKS Fall Emma Vydas, CRMS, 3:57; 99: Eli Hoshide, BGR M-Dec Samuel Schmitt, WNSW, 9-0; 105: Davin Barnard, MTVW Fall William Haslam, CRMS, 2:38; 111: Zachary Winchenbach, MED Dec Xavier Pike, BGR, 13-8; 117: Jordyn Colorado, MJHS Fall Isaiah Morin, NOK, 0:46; 123: Alex Gerrish, THMS T-Fall Abby Hanscom, BUCKS, 16-1; 130: Chase Hardwick, ELLS Fall Nathan Tardif, NOK, 1:06; 137: Alyssa Maguire, BUCKS Fall Cole Wallace, MED, 2:30; 145: Wyatt Rhodes, MED Fall Shane Cross, NOK, 2:35; 155: Bea Bernier, BUCKS Fall Brian Henry, OCN, 2:20; 170: Paige Anderson, I-DDHM Fall Brody Loiko, ERSK, 1:08; 195: Liam Boucher, MED Fall Joey Bowen, I-DDHM, 0:26; 240: Calvin Gould, NOK Fall Jacoby Davis, OCN, 2:48

 

Comments

