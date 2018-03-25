Updated:
High school, college scores; middle school wrestling results|
Results
Sunday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Bates 4, UMass Dartmouth 3
Southern Maine 5, Nichols 2
SOFTBALL
Husson 6-9, Southern Maine CC 2-0 (exhib.)
Thomas 6, Loras 3
Thomas 5, Mount Mary 2
Saturday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Hartford 1-1, Maine 0-6
MEN’S LACROSSE
Castleton 15, Southern Maine 7
Connecticut College 11, Colby 10
Williams 17, Bates 8
Thomas 19, Green Mountain 4
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bates 11, Williams 10
Colby 17, Wellesley 0
Saint Joseph’s 19, Albertus Magnus 3
SOFTBALL
Husson 8-5, Newbury 0-3
Thomas 7, Union 3
Wisconsin-Superior 6, Thomas 2
MEN’S TENNIS
Mary Washington 5, Bates 4
Friday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Hartford 5, Maine 3
SOFTBALL
Middlebury 9, Thomas 5
Thomas 4, Buffalo State 3
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bridgewater State 10, U-New England 9
Colby 15, Conn. College 3
MEN’S TENNIS
Johns Hopkins 5, Bates 4
UM-Fort Kent 5, Lyndon State 4
Thursday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Bowdoin 10-10, Keuka 2-1
Lawrence 12-5, Thomas 4-7
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. Joseph’s 10, Southern Maine 6
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bates 13, Roger Williams 5
Thursday’s Postponements
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Southern Maine at MIT, April 29, noon (2), at Gorham
Saturday’s Postponements
BASEBALL
Norwich at Husson (2), no date
Saturday’s Cancellation
SOFTBALL
Maine at Boston University
Sunday’s Cancellations
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Maine at Boston University (2)
Wrestling
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Pine Tree Wrestling League
East Regional
At Bucksport
1. Bucksport Middle School 166, 2. (tie) Mattanawcook Junior High School 141.5, 2. Troy Howard Middle School 141.5, 4. Oceanside Middle School 120, 5. Camden Rockport Middle School 98.5, 6 Medomak Middle School 92.5, 7. Bangor Area Wrestling 79, 8. Nokomis Middle Schools 74, 9. Ellsworth Middle School 38, 10. Winslow Middle School 31, 11 Erskine Wrestling Club 30.5, 12. Independent Dedham Middle School 20, 13. Mt. View Middle School 19, (tie) 14. Independent Beach Hill, 14. Independent Searsport Middle School
Championship results
75: Cole Albert, MJHS M-Dec Julian Henderson, CRMS, 8-0; 81: Maddy Ripley, OCN Dec Ethan Milliken, NOK, 8-4; 87: Gavin Ripley, OCN Dec Micheal Rollins, CRMS, 4-2; 93: Brody Smith, MJHS Fall Sam Charles, BGR, 0:41; 99: Jackson Sutherland, MJHS T-Fall Kaden Bonin, THMS, 17-0; 105: Deegan Tidswell, MJHS Fall Hale Morris, OCN, 1:02; 111: Seth Spear, OCN Dec Joah Thompson, CRMS, 4-1; 117: Damien Gilley, WNSW Dec Kaleb Nightengale, BUCKS, 7-2; 123: Brady Carter, MED Dec Timber Parlin, ERSK, 9-7; 130: Gabe Kelly, THMS Fall Tyler Hallett, BUCKS, 0:46; 137: Isaac Hainer, MJHS Fall Jonah Lovejoy, THMS, 2:15; 145: Cameron Rich, BUCKS Dec Levi Woods, THMS, 5-1; 155: Henry Pharris, CRMS Fall Frankie Martin, THMS, 3:09; 170: Levi Ward, MED T-Fall Grayson Fernald, BUCKS, 16-1; 195: Jaxon Gross, BUCKS Fall Keleb Blackwell, OCN, 2:43; 240: Jacob Coghill, BUCKS M-Dec Xander Doty, BGR, 9-0
Consolation results
75: Conner Fournier, THMS Fall Brody Simons, BGR, 0:59; 81: Luke Horne, ELLS Fall Owen Harper, MJHS, 0:41; 87: Gavynn Young, THMS Fall Jacob Cote, NOK, 2:58; 93: Connor Fitch, BUCKS Fall Emma Vydas, CRMS, 3:57; 99: Eli Hoshide, BGR M-Dec Samuel Schmitt, WNSW, 9-0; 105: Davin Barnard, MTVW Fall William Haslam, CRMS, 2:38; 111: Zachary Winchenbach, MED Dec Xavier Pike, BGR, 13-8; 117: Jordyn Colorado, MJHS Fall Isaiah Morin, NOK, 0:46; 123: Alex Gerrish, THMS T-Fall Abby Hanscom, BUCKS, 16-1; 130: Chase Hardwick, ELLS Fall Nathan Tardif, NOK, 1:06; 137: Alyssa Maguire, BUCKS Fall Cole Wallace, MED, 2:30; 145: Wyatt Rhodes, MED Fall Shane Cross, NOK, 2:35; 155: Bea Bernier, BUCKS Fall Brian Henry, OCN, 2:20; 170: Paige Anderson, I-DDHM Fall Brody Loiko, ERSK, 1:08; 195: Liam Boucher, MED Fall Joey Bowen, I-DDHM, 0:26; 240: Calvin Gould, NOK Fall Jacoby Davis, OCN, 2:48
