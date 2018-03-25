Former Bangor High swimmer wins silver at national championships

March 25, 2018 3:24 pm

Former Bangor High School swim standout Emma Waddell of Williams College won the silver medal in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 49.72 seconds, slightly behind a 49.29 from Fiona Muir of Emory University in the final day of NCAA Division III swim championships in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Waddell entered the championship finals with a prelim swim of 50.25 while Muir, a sophomore, recorded a 50.23. In the finals, Muir turned a 23.4 at the 50 while Waddell split 23.8. Muir closed the final 50 in 25.8 to Waddell’s 25.9.

Waddell, a senior who won the national title in the 100 butterfly on the second day of the competition, anchored Williams College’s fifth place 400 free relay (3:24.7) in the meet’s final event with a 49.7.

Williams finished third at the championships behind Kenyon and champion Emory University.

Former Mount Desert Island standout Lydia DaCorte swam the 1650 freestyle for Wheaton College on Saturday and placed 16th at 17.12.8.

In the men’s NCAA Division I championships at the University of Minnesota, Caeleb Dressel of the University of Florida became the first swimmer to break 40 seconds in the 100 free at 39.9.