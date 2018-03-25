Maine firefighters hit the ski slopes in full gear, and with hoses

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

The Associated Press • March 25, 2018 1:00 pm

Updated: March 25, 2018 1:15 pm

NEWRY, Maine — Firefighters are showing off their skiing skills in Maine.

Sunday River’s annual firefighters’ race on Sunday featured teams of firefighters on a slalom course in full gear and gripping a fire hose.

They were vying for the title “Masters of the Hose.”

The 28th annual firefighters’ race, like the skiing Santas event in December, raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.