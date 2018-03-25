Outdoors
March 25, 2018
Outdoors

Maine firefighters hit the ski slopes in full gear, and with hoses

  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP
    From left, Rumford firefighters Mark Arsenault, Ray Crockett and Brian Lyle, along with other teammates, compete in the Masters of the Hose ski race at the Sunday River ski resort Sunday in Newry. The 28th annual race raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities.
  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP
    Rumford firefighter Ray Crockett charge across the starting line while competing in the individual class race during the Masters of the Hose ski race at the Sunday River ski resort Sunday in Newry. The 28th annual race raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities.
  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP
    Rumford firefighters follow Ray Crockett (24) around a slalom gate during the Masters of the Hose ski race at the Sunday River ski resort Sunday in Newry. The 28th annual race raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities.
  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP
    Rumford firefighters, from left, Mark Arsenault, Ray Crockett and Chris Bryant get pumped for the Masters of the Hose ski race at the Sunday River ski resort Sunday in Newry. The 28th annual race raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities.
  • Robert F. Bukaty | AP
    Jim Bennett of the Bethel Fire Department, far right, leads a group of Rumford firefighters, during a run in the Masters of the Hose ski race at the Sunday River ski resort Sunday in Newry. Firefighters must all hold on to a hose through the entire race course. The 28th annual race raises money charitable organizations in neighboring communities.
The Associated Press
Updated:

NEWRY, Maine — Firefighters are showing off their skiing skills in Maine.

Sunday River’s annual firefighters’ race on Sunday featured teams of firefighters on a slalom course in full gear and gripping a fire hose.

They were vying for the title “Masters of the Hose.”

The 28th annual firefighters’ race, like the skiing Santas event in December, raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities.

Comments

