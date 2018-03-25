Woman dies after her car crashes into Maine river

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 25, 2018 2:00 pm

A woman was found dead Sunday morning in a car submerged on its roof in the Medomak River in Waldoboro, according to the Courier Gazette.

How the car got into the river near the intersection of routes 1 and 32 has not yet been determined, Waldoboro Police Chief William Labombarde told the coastal newspaper.

The car was removed from the river Sunday, and then taken to the Waldoboro police station so the body could be removed.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.