Fisheries
March 25, 2018
Fisheries Latest News | Poll Questions | Greyhound Driver | Chinese Space Station | Baby Chicks
Fisheries

Endangered status of Atlantic sturgeon up for review

Phillip Dion | BDN
Phillip Dion | BDN
An Atlantic sturgeon is seen on the Penobscot River in 2009.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Federal fishing regulators say they are conducting a five-year review of threatened and endangered populations of Atlantic sturgeon.

Populations of sturgeon are listed as threatened in the Gulf of Maine and endangered in New York Bight, the Chesapeake Bay and off the Carolinas and South Atlantic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Endangered Species Act requires the agency to conduct the review to ensure the listings are still accurate. The listings are intended to be based on the best available scientific data.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said last year that a sturgeon stock assessment indicated the population is still very low compared to its historical abundance. They face threats such as climate change, ship strikes and fishing.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like