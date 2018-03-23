Former Bangor High swimmer wins second straight national title

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

March 23, 2018 7:31 am

Updated: March 22, 2018 10:00 pm

Former Bangor High School swimming star Emma Waddell won the NCAA Division lll title in the 100-yard butterfly at the swimming and diving championship in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Williams College senior finished in 53.39 seconds, more than a second ahead of the second-place finish of 54.63.

Waddell led at the 50, turning in 24.8 to win her second consecutive gold medal in the 100 butterfly at an NCAA championship.

In Thursday’s 200 freestyle relay, Waddell, with Williams in fourth place after three legs of the relay, swam a blazing 21.95 anchor leg as the relay finished in 1:32.48 to claim the gold medal. Kenyon College scored second at 1:32.77

Waddell’s split was the fastest swim in the event and the only split under 22 seconds.

Bates College of Lewiston placed 11th in the consolations of the relay.

In the 200 freestyle, Lydia DaCorte from Mount Desert recorded a 1:52.2 for Wheaton College to finish 22nd.

At the NCAA Division I championship, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel became the first person to eclipse 18 seconds from a flat start in the 50-yard free. Dressel led off the 200 free relay with a 17.81 leg. In the finals of the 50 free, the Gator lowered his 50 record with an amazing 17.63.