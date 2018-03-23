Bangor mobile park residents urged to boil water before drinking it

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • March 23, 2018 12:24 pm

A leaky pipe at Birch Hill Estates mobile park may have contaminated the drinking water, according to city officials.

Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the leak or a potential contamination.

Officials urged residents on Friday to boil their water for one minute before drinking it, brushing their teeth, or washing dishes. Clean water is also available at the mobile park’s management office on site.

The affected water lines are private, and Birch Hill has hired a contractor to fix the leak, officials said.

Residents with questions can contact the city’s code enforcement office at (207) 992-4200.

