Town councilors concerned about dam removal plans

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Mark Pechenik, Portsmouth Herald • March 23, 2018 11:57 am

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Town councilors expressed concern about dam removal plans at Leighs Mill Pond this spring at Wednesday’s meeting.

The dam removal, which will take place on Vine Street, could interfere with a citizen-initiated project to build a wooden pedestrian bridge over the dam itself.

A meeting about the dam removal will take place April 24 between Town Manager Perry Ellsworth and the Kroger Co., the dam’s owners.

“This operation will involve demolition and trucking and use of town roads,” said Town Council Chairman Jack Kareckas. “And we don’t want people caught by surprise. This is a neighborhood issue for us.”

Kareckas emphasized he wants more information about the dam project prior to the April 24 meeting.

Ellsworth assured councilors that, if information is not forthcoming about the dam removal, at the April meeting (the dam owners) “won’t get out of the room until we get the answers we need.”

Despite the lack of specific plans, Ellsworth said the intention is to “nibble down and cap” the dam’s piers so they could be used as pillars for the planned pedestrian bridge.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.