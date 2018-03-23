Salmon supporters ask public to attend another meeting about dam

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

The Associated Press • March 23, 2018 11:16 am

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Down East Maine environmental group is encouraging the public to show up for a public meeting about the relicensing of dams on a river in a rural part of the state.

The Ellsworth City Council is hosting the meeting on March 28 at Ellsworth High School. The Downeast Salmon Federation, which advocates for the removal of dams to make way for fish habitat, is calling on people to attend.

The dams are on the Union River, which is a 22-mile long river that runs through the city. The council has invited representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and other groups to attend.

The salmon federation says it wants to send a message about the importance of safe fish passage at the dams.

