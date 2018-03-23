Maine school official shuts down student voter registration drive aimed to oust her

File | Foster's Daily Democrat File | Foster's Daily Democrat

The Associated Press • March 23, 2018 2:14 pm

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Maine superintendent is calling for an end to a student voter registration drive that is part of a campaign to force her ouster.

In response, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine announced it sent a letter Friday to the school administrator saying the voter signups are protected by the Constitution. The organization referenced recent gun control demonstrations held by students in Scarborough and elsewhere as examples showing “students have a lot to say.”

“We hope she will promptly rescind the current restrictions on [voter registration] drives,” said Emma Bond, staff attorney with the ACLU of Maine, in a statement.

The Portland Press Herald reports that students at Scarborough High School have been trying to get 18-year-old classmates signed up to vote as part of a campaign to recall members of the school board and force Superintendent Julie Kukenberger to step down.

The students say they are showing support for principal David Creech, who announced his impending resignation last month. His lawyer says he was forced out by Kukenberger.

Kukenberger sent an email to parents saying she asked Creech to suspend the registration drive during school hours become some students felt pressured to participate and were concerned about politics being brought into the classroom.

