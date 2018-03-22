Westbrook tops Hampden/Bangor to win unified basketball state title

March 22, 2018 9:59 pm

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Westbrook High School Blue Blazes pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Hampden/Bangor 54-42 and win their first unified basketball state title at the Thomas College gym on Thursday.

Westbrook trailed Hampden/Bangor 23-22 at halftime and then edged out to a 38-36 lead at the end of the third quarter before running off eight unanswered points early in the fourth for a 46-36 lead en route to the win.

Mark Preston poured in 22 points to lead Westbrook while Matthew Ricks chipped in with 10. Other scorers included: Tyson Smith 8, Sabir Omar 2, Kevin Trynor 6, Avery Tucker 2 and Floric Missamou Miabeto 4.

Isaiah Palmer paced Hampden/Bangor with 11 points and Jaron Baude added 10. Other scorers included: Brianna Leneski 2, Joshua Leneski 2, Trevor Reed 9 and Mychal Beaulieu 4.