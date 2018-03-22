Orono, Bangor Christian boys basketball coaches expected to join UMaine men’s staff

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Larry Mahoney and Pete Warner, BDN Staff • March 22, 2018 3:45 pm

Updated: March 22, 2018 4:14 pm

Two members of new head coach Richard Barron’s coaching staff with the University of Maine men’s basketball program are coming from the Greater Bangor area.

Bangor Christian School athletic director and boys basketball coach Kevin Reed and Orono boys basketball coach Jason Coleman appear to be on the verge of joining the Black Bears.

Reed recently sent an email to Bangor Christian parents informing them of the development.

“After a lot of thought & prayer, I’ve accepted the opportunity,” Reed said in the email. “The offer to coach at the Division 1 level is something that doesn’t happen every day.”

Coleman on Wednesday said he has stepped down from his position at Orono after seven seasons.

Jon Alba of ABC 7 and Fox 22 TV in Bangor reported that a source familiar with the situation said Coleman is soon to be hired as the director of basketball operations for the UMaine men’s basketball program.

“I’m pursuing a new career opportunity but that’s all I’m going to say right now,” said the 32-year-old Coleman.

Reed indicated that he will begin working at UMaine on April 2.

Reed guided the Bangor Christian boys basketball program for eight seasons. The Patriots reached the Class D North quarterfinals each of the last two seasons and posted an overall record of 15-25.

He will return to his alma mater, where he was a two-time All-America East selection in 2006 and 2007. Reed was recruited by coach John Giannini, but finished his career under Ted Woodward.

The Massachusetts native, who was a two-year captain for the Black Bears, is the program’s career leader in games played with 119. He ranks fourth on the career scoring list (1,601 points) and eighth in rebounds (732).

Reed is No. 2 all time at UMaine with 311 career 3-pointers and 834 3-point attempts. He also ranks third in steals (225).

Coleman guided the Red Riots to consecutive regional championship game appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They competed in Class C in 2014-2015 but have been in Class B ever since.

Orono lost to Lake Region of Naples in the 2016 state title game.

The Red Riots went 7-13 last season after losing nine seniors from its 2016-2017 team and lost to No. 3 Presque Isle 65-54 in the quarterfinals.

Coleman said he enjoyed his stint at Orono, which began with one season as the middle school boys coach before taking over for Willie Gavett as the high school coach.

“I wouldn’t have traded my time at Orono for anything. One of the main reasons I stuck around as long as I did was because of the administration and (athletic director) Mike Archer.”

Coleman, who owns Jersey’s Subs and Sweets in Bangor, expects Orono to have a strong team next season with the return of injured junior Conor Robertson and 10 of its 13 players.

Coleman who moved to Orono from Augusta, Ga., the summer before his senior year in high school and played football, basketball and baseball at Orono High School.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.