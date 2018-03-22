UMaine baseball opens conference play at Hartford

March 22, 2018 7:47 pm

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Friday, 3 p.m., Saturday noon (2), Fiondella Field, West Hartford, Conn.

Records: UMaine 4-17 (0-0 America East); Hartford 2-14 (1-2)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 91-38, UMaine 2-1 (11 inns.) on 5/24/17

Key players: Maine — 3B Danny Casals (.323-4 homers-16 runs batted in), SS Jeremy Pena (.284-3-11, 17 runs), OF-1B Hernen Sardinas (.280-3-9, 12 runs), C-DH Jonathan Bennett (.264-0-8), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.246-1-3), CF Brandon Vicens (.232-1-3); Hartford — CF Nick Campana (.434-1-9, 11 runs), LF Chris Sullivan (.373-1-7), 1B Tyler Coppo (.313-0-1), RF Ashton Bardzell (.250-5-12), C Robert Carmody (.250-0-0), SS Jackson Olson (.235-0-5)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Zach Winn (0-0, 2.87 earned run average), RH Nick Silva (1-2, 8.41), RH Chris Murphy (0-5, 15.43); Hartford — RH Nathan Florence (0-3, 5.29), RH Billy DeVito (0-2, 7.31), RH James Judenis (0-1, 2.16)

Game notes: UMaine won three of the four meetings a year ago including a victory in the America East Tournament, but the Hawks had won 12 of the previous 16. Hartford has lost four in a row and 10 of 11 while UMaine has lost seven straight. Coach Nick Derba’s Black Bears will have to get pitching performances from their pitchers, who have walked 123 and hit 50 batters in 180 2/3 innings. Hartford’s pitching staff has had the same issue with control, issuing 98 walks and hitting 14 batters in 129 innings. Hartford was picked seventh in America East in the preseason coaches poll while UMaine was seventh. Campana is the leading hitter in America East. UMaine ace Justin Courtney (1-1, 2.57) has some tightness in his forearm and won’t pitch this weekend.