Gov. LePage announces nominations for judiciary

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • March 22, 2018 5:04 pm

Gov. Paul LePage on Thursday announced four new judicial nominations for Maine District Court, which include his chief legal counsel and a longtime drug prosecutor in the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

The Republican governor nominated Brent Davis of Skowhegan; Tammy Ham-Thompson of Gardiner; Stephen Nelson of Houlton; and Lea-Anne Sutton of Gorham.

Davis, who is currently chief legal counsel to the governor, previously served as assistant district attorney and first district attorney for the Somerset and Kennebec County District Attorney’s office, beginning in 2000. Before that, he was a Rockport police officer.

Ham-Thompson has been a family law magistrate for the District Court since 2016 and was formerly a partner at Farris Law, in Gardiner, where she specialized in family law and general litigation.

Nelson is a lawyer and partner at the Houlton-based firm, Severson, Hand and Nelson, where he specializes in family law, small business representation, civil litigation and estate planning. He is contracted to provide legal representation to victims of domestic abuse through the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians domestic violence program.

Sutton is a felony drug prosecutor in the criminal division of the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, where she has worked since 1995. She was the department’s employee of the year in 2009 and has previously served as an instructor at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

LePage also handed down his nominations for active retired judges on the District Court, including Judge Andrew G. Janelle of Saco; Judge Bernard G. O’Mara of Dyer Brook; and Judge Patricia G. Worth of Belfast.

Janelle has served as in the Maine District Court since 1986, prior to which he was legislative counsel to Governor Joseph Brennan and an assistant attorney general for Maine.

Mara has served on the Maine District Court since 2003, and previously worked as a private practice attorney. Worth has served on the District Court since 2000. She previously worked in Lee Woodward, Jr. Law Offices in Belfast and served as an assistant district attorney in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knows and Waldo counties.

All seven nominees will be vetted by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which will make recommendations to the full Senate for confirmation votes.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.