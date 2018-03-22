Maine’s fourth nor’easter of March drops fresh snow over eastern coast

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • March 22, 2018 1:25 pm

The latest nor’easter to strike New England and other northeastern states gave only a glancing blow Thursday morning to Maine, generating an inch or so of snow in southern and midcoast areas but a few inches in coastal Hancock and Washington counties.

The storm’s impact has been more significant in the mid-Atlantic region, where places got more than a foot of snow and tens of thousands of lost power. The storm passed east over the mid-Atlantic states before heading out to sea and then curving north toward Atlantic Canada.

It is the fourth nor’easter to hit the Northeast and Maine so far this month. Storms on March 8 and on March 13 and 14 had a bigger widespread impact on Maine, dumping more than a foot of snow on the state each time.

Central Maine Power and Emera Maine, the two major power providers in the state, reported only a couple dozen outages between them as of midday Thursday.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service for coastal Hancock and Washington counties is expected to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. Two to 5 inches are expected for the area, as well as gusting winds that could impair visibility with blowing snow.

Chris Norcross, a meteorologist in the weather service’s office in Caribou, said that 3 or 4 inches of snow had been reported from Bar Harbor to the Machias area as of about 12:30 p.m. He said maybe an inch or two had fallen in Bangor, and that north beyond Millinocket there had been little to none.

“It’s starting to move away from us at this point,” Norcross said of the offshore storm. “Things should hold steady for the next couple of hours and then clear out.”

Minor coastal flooding at high tide, expected around 3:30 p.m., was predicted for coastal York County.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.