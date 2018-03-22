York
March 22, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Susan Collins | Rockland Stink | Paul LePage
York

Maine police on lookout for wild turkey after home invasion

  • Kennebunk Police Department | BDN
    Kennebunk Police Department | BDN
    Kennebunk police are on the lookout for a wild turkey after a "break-in" on Wednesday.
  • Kennebunk Police Department | BDN
    Kennebunk Police Department | BDN
    Kennebunk police are on the lookout for a wild turkey after a "break-in" on Wednesday.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

A wild turkey broke into a Kennebunk home through a window on Wednesday, prompting a call to the cops.

“This morning, officers responded to a suspicious incident in town,” the department wrote on its Facebook page, where they attached photos of a turkey that had “forcibly entered the house” through a bedroom window.

Glass shards and a broken screen lay on the floor beside the busted window, the photos show, while the turkey stands on the bed, gazing at herself in a mirror.

“We have attached an artist rendering of the suspect based on pictures from the crime scene,” the post continues, referring to a black and white line drawing of a turkey. “Please be on the lookout.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like