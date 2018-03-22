Maine police on lookout for wild turkey after home invasion

Kennebunk Police Department | BDN Kennebunk Police Department | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • March 22, 2018 9:48 am

Updated: March 22, 2018 9:48 am

A wild turkey broke into a Kennebunk home through a window on Wednesday, prompting a call to the cops.

“This morning, officers responded to a suspicious incident in town,” the department wrote on its Facebook page, where they attached photos of a turkey that had “forcibly entered the house” through a bedroom window.

Glass shards and a broken screen lay on the floor beside the busted window, the photos show, while the turkey stands on the bed, gazing at herself in a mirror.

“We have attached an artist rendering of the suspect based on pictures from the crime scene,” the post continues, referring to a black and white line drawing of a turkey. “Please be on the lookout.”

