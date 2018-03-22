Maine HS baseball coach leaves team after arrest on drunk driving charge

Deb Cram | The York Weekly Deb Cram | The York Weekly

York PD | BDN York PD | BDN

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • March 22, 2018 5:16 pm

Updated: March 22, 2018 6:47 pm

YORK, Maine — The varsity baseball coach at York High School who abruptly left the team this week had been arrested for alleged drunken driving March 17 in York.

Charles “Chuck” Chadbourne, 56, of Chick Crossing Road in Wells, was arrested on Route 1 near York’s Wild Kingdom entrance at 10:21 p.m. According to police, officer Brian McNeice observed him driving erratically northbound on Route 1.

He was charged with alleged operating under the influence of alcohol, and refused to take the breathalyzer test, police said. As a result, according to Sgt. Brian Curtin, when the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is notified of the incident, it notifies him that it is suspending his license and instructs him to surrender it to them. This action is taken separately from the criminal charges against him.

Chadbourne is also listed as an educational technician on the York High School website. Interim Superintendent Mark McQuillan said Thursday he cannot comment on Chadbourne’s employment because it is a personnel matter.

Chadbourne has served as head coach of the YHS baseball team since 2013. He spoke on Tuesday about his plans for the upcoming season. On Wednesday night, Athletic Director Andy Wood confirmed Chadbourne was no longer the coach. Wood did not say if Chadbourne was terminated or if he resigned. Wood said he was precluded from speaking further due to confidentiality policies.

Chadbourne has been ordered to appear at York District Court for arraignment May 22. He did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Thursday.

Chadbourne is the latest in a long line of York varsity head coaches to leave in the past 12 months, but the first to depart following a legal problem.

