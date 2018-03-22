Portland police loosen hiring policies for new recruits

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The Associated Press • March 22, 2018 11:15 am

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland, Maine, will now consider new recruits who are non-citizens and who have recently used marijuana.

The Portland Press Herald reports the city’s police department is loosening its hiring policies during a time when departments across the state are struggling to find new recruits.

The department says non-citizen candidates qualify if they have a permanent right to work in the U.S. Marijuana users will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling approved the changes, saying he doesn’t believe “mistakes a person made in the past should hinder that person from getting a job.”

New officers in the city had an average annual salary of $54,000 including benefits. Police union contracts include a 10 percent raise over the next three years.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.