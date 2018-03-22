Portland
March 23, 2018
Convicted killer loses appeal to Maine supreme court

Portland Police Department
Abdirahman Haji-Hassan
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s supreme court has affirmed the conviction of a Maine man who fatally shot a man in 2014 and then fled the state.

Abdirahman Haji-Hassan, of Portland, contended the trial judge erred by limiting some testimony and in instructions to the jury.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected his appeal on Thursday.

Police say Haji-Hassan shot 23-year-old Richard Lobor during a dispute at another man’s apartment in Portland. Police say Lobor had stepped in between Haji-Hassan and another man who were arguing. Hassan is serving a 39-year sentence.

